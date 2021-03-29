Patrolling increased to ensure visibility during festivals: Delhi Police

In a press note issued by Meenu Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), she said, "This year, as per the government directives, public celebration and gatherings, congregations, etc. during festivals are not allowed. Special traffic police checking teams along with the PCR and local police teams will be stationed on various roads and at strategic locations in Delhi. Radar Guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidents of over-speeding."

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police have said they have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists on the roads and also to check the incidents of drunk and driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, etc.

The press note said action will also be taken against the registered owners of vehicles which are found to be driven by minors, unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without license, etc.

Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile has also issued advisory specifying a dozen rules to obey while celebrating the festivals and driving on roads. These include: 'Do not drink and drive, follow prescribed speed limits, follow traffic signals, not to indulge in racing, wear face mask, main social distance'.

Delhi Police on Sunday said that patrolling will be intensified during Holi celebrations and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued by theDelhi Disaster Management Authority.

Amid a surge in Covid cases, the DDMA had earlier ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri.

"Police patrolling has been increased by multiple times during the festivals. Police will focus on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home," said a senior police official.

On Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava had instructed his officers to ensure optimal visibility of the force and follow safety guidelines while strictly enforcing the DDMA orders amid the Covid-19.

