Pawan Kalyan 100% CM candidate in next polls: Janasena

Amaravati, March 30 (IANS) Following the statement by Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Somu Veerraju that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'likes' Pawan Kalyan, and called the party cadre to 'revere' him, Janasena leaders have started claiming that the actor-politician is a 100 per cent chief ministerial candidate in the next Assembly elections.

"Kalyan is 100 per cent the chief minister candidate, the national party BJP's state president has said it. We hail the statement of Veerraju and welcome it," said Janasena leader P. Hari Prasad.

He claimed that the state 'needs' the actor's leadership who can work with dedication for the people with honesty.

"All of you must work hard in that direction to bring change to the people. For that, just writing posts on social media is not enough. All you shall come out and reach every house," Prasad addressed Janasena party cadres.

The Janasena founder, however, continues to act in movies, dividing his time between politics and acting.

Veerraju and Janasena leaders' statements assume significance because several party members wanted a Janasena candidate, Ratna Prabha, to contest the Tirupati by-election but a candidate chosen by the BJP and not associated with Janasena hitherto filed the nomination.

Similar was the case with the party's plans in Hyderabad civic body polls recently.

Meanwhile, Nadendla Manohar, Janasena second-in-command said that Kalyan has agreed to hold a victory roadshow for the BJP-Janasena candidate Ratna Prabha after the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

"A public meeting would be organised after the roadshow and all the active members of the party should take responsibility and make it a success," said Manohar.

He spoke at a meeting of the party's Tirupati constituency's active members and doled them out membership kits with insurance certificates.

According to Prasad, Kalyan spoke to insurance companies and arranged health policies worth Rs 50,000 and accident insurance worth Rs 5 lakh through the membership, which will help them if they meet with minor accidents during rallies.

"All of you must use the facility. Your family will have assurance with this policy," he claimed.

Reaching out to Balija caste members, Prasad told them not to lose courage and claimed that people are vexed with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

"Say it to all Balija brothers. Let's instill courage among them. The people's representatives are directly swinging into action and threatening them," he claimed.

He claimed that there is no need for them to fear as Janasena founder and actor-politician Kalyan will personally come for their rescue and stay in their support.

--IANS

sth/dpb