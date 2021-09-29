Pawan Kalyan asserts Jana Sena will come to power in Andhra

Stating that there will definitely be a change of guard in the next polls, the Jana Sena leader said his party will make the YSRCP bite the dust.

Amaravati, Sep 29 (IANS) Declaring open war against Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday claimed that his Jana Sena will storm to power in the state in the next elections.

Addressing a party meeting, the actor declared that the time has come to end the "evil rule" of the YSRCP and to drive it out of the state.

Pawan Kalyan said in the next elections, the YSRCP's strength in the Assembly can reduce to 15 from 151. "Life is all about the unexpected. My defeat from both the constituencies was unexpected. Similarly their number can come down from 151 to 15," said Pawan, who had lost from both the Assembly seats he contested in 2019 elections.

The Jana Sena chief, whose party could win just one seat in the 175-member Assembly in the previous elections, launched a scathing attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and challenged the party for any battle. "The choice is yours," he declared amid thunderous applause by his party cadres.

His tirade against the YSRCP leadership came amid a bitter war of words with the ruling party leaders. He once again compared YSRCP leaders to dogs.

Without naming Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the YSRCP chief resorted to personal attacks on him, but he would not respond in the same manner as his parents had taught him manners.

"I have immense respect for women. I assure them, from an ordinary woman worker to their honorary President, that I will not make personal comments," he said.

The actor declared that he and his partymen will never be afraid of the YSRCP. "I will show you what is fear. If you hide behind caste system, I will pull you out and thrash you," he said.

Pawan also questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy's silence on who murdered his uncle (former minister and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy). He also wanted to know why he was silent over knife attack on him. He was referring to 2018 attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy by a man with a knife used in cockfights.

He also slammed the YSRCP for allegedly taking no action against those involved in attacks on 140 Hindu temples and also for targeting the Kamma community. He also wondered why power should be concentrated between two castes but made it clear that he is not against any caste.

Claiming that he has equal respect for all religions and castes, Pawan said the Jana Sena believes in social justice and is committed to development of the state and to eradicate poverty.

