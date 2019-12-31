Pawan Kalyan stopped by police on way to meet protesting farmers in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan was stopped at Krishnayapalem on Tuesday by police citing security reasons, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy was passing through the area.

Kalyan, who was on a visit to villages in the Amaravati region, later expressed solidarity with the protest of farmers of villages in the Amaravati capital region against the YSRCP government for its three capitals proposal.The villagers have been protesting for the last two weeks with the demand to retain Amaravati as the sole Andhra Pradesh capital.Kalyan visited the protestors at different villages in the Amaravati region. He started from Navuluru village and later went to Errabalem. During his interaction with locals, he assured all support from his party to the villagers."Everybody wants a good capital. Amaravati was decided as the people's capital. A city cannot be built overnight. It needs development for years together. I was afraid when N Chandrababu Naidu spoke of land pooling of 33,000 acres. On that day, Jagan also accepted Amaravati as capital. Then, people came forward and gave lands for the capital," the actor-turned-politician said in a gathering."But now the government cheated the farmers. It is not even considering people's agitation," Kalyan added."When Jagan asked to give him a chance (during the assembly election campaign), you people gave him chance as chief minister. You could not understand that he would create so much mess. On that day, nobody listened to my warnings," he continued."This decision will divide Andhra Pradesh further. Already Telangana was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh. Now do we need many more regional disputes?" Kalyan asked. (ANI)