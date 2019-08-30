Pawan Kalyan vows to fight for Amaravati farmers

Visiting some villages in Amaravati and interacting with people, especially farmers, he told the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government not to shatter the dreams of people of 29 villages by talking of shifting the capital from Amaravati.

The actor said that ministers created utter confusion among people through their statements and advised them to act responsibly. "If there were irregularities in capital city's works, the government should take action but it is not proper to create confusion with such statements," he said.

On Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana's allegation that he changed the stand on Amaravati, Pawan said he never opposed building the state capital in Amaravati but only forcibly acquiring farmers' lands for the purpose. Pawan said he would also try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the state, especially with regard to the state capital. The Jana Sena leader said the state already suffered due to bifurcation and it may suffer more with the confusion being created among people over Amaravati.