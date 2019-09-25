Pawar to 'drop in' at ED office on Friday

"I came to know of the ED case only yesterday (Tuesday). I shall fully cooperate with the investigating agency. I am prepared for any kind of 'hospitality' offered by them," Pawar told media persons here.

Pointing out that it is the right of the agency to probe the matter, he said he would go to the ED office in south Mumbai on Friday at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

"I belive in the country's Constitution. I was never a director in any of the banks. But I will fully cooperate with the ED and provide them whatever information they require," he declared.

The development came hours after hundreds of NCP activists held demonstrations outside the ED office here to protest the cases lodged against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and other politicians and officials in the alleged scam of Rs 25,000 crore in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).