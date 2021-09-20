'Pawsome wedding': Acid and Jhanvi 'tie knot' at plush resort

Where the wedding at a plush resort in Kerala's Thrissur - much favoured by couples looking for a destination wedding - was unique was that both the bride and the bridegroom were Beagle dogs owned by resort owner Akash Shelly.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) It was a grand gala wedding for bridegroom Acid and bride Jhanvi, in perhaps a first of its kind event in Kerala but held in line with Covid protocols limiting the number of guests to the number prescribed

"Acid is 2.5 years old and has been with us since he was born and we felt he should get a company.. so we brought Jhanvi who is now 1.5 years old. We had brought a special cake meant for dogs and garlands were also exchanged between the bride and bridegroom," Shelly said.

Steaming hot chicken biryani and chicken fry were served to the guests and asked why biryani was on the menu, pat came the reply from Shelly: "Acid and Jahnvi love it too."

Photographers who were specially invited to click the intimate moments of the bride and bridegroom, fully dressed up to the occasion.

