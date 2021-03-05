Pax on flight says he is Covid positive just before take-off

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a passenger on-board IndiGo's Delhi-Pune flight informed the crew of his "positive" Covid-19 status just before the take-off.

Consequently, the flight's commander decided to abort the take-off, taking the aircraft back to the bay area.

According to sources, the passenger received his RT-PCR test report via electronic medium after boarding the flight.