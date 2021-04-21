Pay attention to medical facilities than poll rallies, Raj CM tells PM

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Citing the steep rise in Covid numbers and oxygen crisis hitting the nation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay due attention in making smooth medical arrangements rather than concentrating on his political rallies.

"India is one of the largest countries producing oxygen, medicine and vaccines. Yet deaths due to lack of oxygen and medicines here are unfortunate. There have never been deaths due to this in other countries of the world.