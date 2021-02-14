Paying homage to personnel killed in Pulwama attack, PM Modi says their bravery will inspire generations

"No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations," he said.The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 in which 40 soldiers were killed.A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.The Prime Minister was speaking after inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in Chennai.Quoting Tamil writer and poet Subramania Bharati, PM Modi said: "Let us make weapons, let us make paper, let us make factories, let us make schools, let us make vehicles, let us make ships."Inspired by Bharati's vision, India has undertaken a massive effort to become self-reliant in the defence sector, the Prime Minister said."One of the two defence corridors is located in Tamil Nadu. It has already received an investment commitment of over Rs 8,100 crores. Today, I am proud to dedicate to the nation one more warrior to protect our frontiers. I am proud to hand over the indigenously designed and manufactured Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A)," he said.PM Modi said Tamil Nadu is already a leading automobile manufacturing hub of India."Now, I see, Tamil Nadu evolving as the tank manufacturing hub of India. A tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used on India's Northern borders to keep the nation safe. This showcases India's united spirit 'Bharat Ekta Darshan'," he said.The Prime Minister said that the government will continue working to make our armed forces one of the most modern forces in the world."We will continue working to make our armed forces one of the most modern forces in the world. At the same time, the focus on making India self-reliant in the defence sector moves with full speed," he said."Our armed forces significantly show India's ethos of courage. They have shown time and again shown they are fulling capable of protecting our motherland and India's belief in peace. But India will protect its sovereignty at all costs," he added.PM Modi said that the Central Government has accepted the long-standing demand of Devendrakulla Vellalar community to be known by their heritage name and not by the 6-7 names listed in Schedule to the Constitution. (ANI)