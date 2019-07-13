PC Chacko writes to Sheila Dikshit over appointments of district and block committee observers

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Congress leader and in-charge for the party's Delhi affairs PC Chacko has written to Sheila Dikshit over her appointing 14 District Congress Committee observers and 280 Block Congress Committee observers without consulting him and the working presidents of the party's city unit.

"Today I find from media reports that you have appointed observers at the Block level and district level. As I have stayed the dissolution of the Block Committees, the appointment of Block observers are unauthorised and will lead to unnecessary differences and conflict at Block levels. District observers' appointment without consulting working presidents and AICC GS Incharge is also unauthorised," reads the letter by Chacko.



Three working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee -- Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, and Rajesh Lilothia -- have written to Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko and AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal, on the 'unilateral decisions taken without informing them.'

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit had on June 28 dissolved all 280 Block Congress Committees in the city with immediate effect, a decision which was later stayed by PC Chacko. This has led to a precarious situation within the party here. Sources said that Chacko had asked Dikshit and the three working presidents to meet and resolve the issue. (ANI)

