PDM announces long march on March 26

"The decision to hold a long march towards Islamabad has been taken. Caravans from all over the country will leave for Islamabad on March 26," Dawn news quoted Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying at a briefing on Thursday.

Islamabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, has said that it will begin its anti-government long march to Islamabad on March 26, the media reported on Friday.

Without providing further details of the march, Rehman added that the PDM will also contest the Senate elections this year.

The announcements came following a meeting of the alliance which was also attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif via video link, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Thursday's development came after the PDM in December 2020 set a deadline for the incumbent Imran Khan-government to resign by January 1, 2021.

Following its inception last year, the PDM held a total of six power shows against the government.

