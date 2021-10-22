PDP chief serves legal notice to former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik over defamatory remark

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday sent a legal notice to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik seeking Rs 10 crore compensation for his alleged defamatory remark against the former chief minister.



Satya Pal Malik, who is now the governor of Meghalaya, had alleged that Mehbooba was one of the beneficiaries of the now-abandoned Roshni scheme.

Malik was the last governor of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

The notice served by advocate Anil Sethi read, "A video has been circulated in media where you while being escorted by the official staff of Raj Bhawan of Meghalaya are showing as holding a press conference. While recounting your days as Governor in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, at 0.23 seconds of the said video clip, you have alleged that my client took benefit of the state land under the J&K State Lands (vesting of ownership to the occupants) Act, 2021 is popularly known as the Roshni Act and that on verification, you found the above allegation to be correct."

Sethi in the notice further said, "Although no amount of money can compensate my client for the loss of reputation and good name which loss has been caused by your aforesaid conduct, yet my client has decided to sue you for claiming compensation/damages for loss of reputation and good name earned by her and for establishing that allegations levelled you are incorrect and false and have been levelled at a juncture which hints at a political collusion behind the speech made by you."

"By virtue of this legal notice, I, therefore, call upon you to pay compensatory damages to my client to the extent of Rs 10 crore within 30 days of receipt of this legal notice," he added. (ANI)

