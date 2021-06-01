PDP leader Waheed Para charged for alleged politico-terror nexus

Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the court against PDP leader Waheed Para in a case of alleged nexus between politicians and terrorist groups.
The chargesheet was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the designated court, the police said.
Para was arrested by the CID wing of J&K police earlier this year.
The police chargesheet against Para came on a day when the UN special rapporteur accused the Indian authorities of torturing Para for speaking to the UNSC ambassadors who came to Jammu and Kashmir for a visit organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The MEA is yet to react to the UN rapporteur's allegations.
