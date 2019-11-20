PDP MP gives calling attention notice in RS over political situation in Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): PDP lawmaker Nazir Ahmed Laway on Wednesday gave calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha over the current political situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Under the calling motion, a member with the permission of the Speaker ask questions or seek clarification on an issue. After all the members put forward their points, the concerned Minister is called by the Speaker to reply to the points raised by the Members.



On Monday, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz had staged a protest outside Parliament over the Kashmir issue.



Ahmad and Fayaz were seen holding placards, which read "scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A is not acceptable, respect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bring back normalcy in Kashmir."



Another placard read, "restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, save our future (students), release all political prisoners, detention is not solution and respect state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir."

On November 1, the PDP had expelled Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu.

In August when Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, Laway along with other PDP minister had protested against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir and tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.

The two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence on October 31. (ANI)

