PDP MP seeks Opposition's support over tensions in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has written a letter to Opposition lawmakers asking for their support in seeking a statement from the government over tensions following a massive security build-up in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As you all know that we are just two MPs from PDP in the Rajya Sabha and during the past few days we have tried to raise this issue on the floor of the house and tried to seek the answer from the government, but we have been received with a deaf ear," said Laway in the letter."We, therefore, request all the nationalist leaders and those who have concern for the people of Kashmir to support us in the Parliament on Monday in seeking answer from the government, because all Kashmiris are at the movement eyeing on the Parliamentarians and are really looking for an answer whether the people of Kashmir really mean anything to India or is it only the land of Kashmir?" the letter further reads.The lawmaker expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the Valley following a massive security build-up in the state and said that Kashmir is a political issue which needs to be addressed "politically".He said, "But present political dispensation in our country is hell-bent upon browbeating the concerted efforts of mainstream leaders and thwarting all such collective political efforts, which are seeking the answer/response from the Central government."The PDP leader said that the reality behind the talks following recent developments needs to tell the people. "We are asking the government to break its silence and make a statement to settle the issue," he said.Speculations are rife that the government is planning something on Article 35A, Article 370 and trifurcation of the state.The speculations were triggered by the government's security advisory to tourist urging them to immediately leave the Valley.Governor Satyapal Malik, however, has rejected the talks and maintained that everything is normal. (ANI)