PDP not to participate in J&K delimitation process

PDP spokesman, Suhail Bukhari, said in reply to a question whether the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would participate in the delimitation process, "Political parties in J&K can individually decide on their participation in the ongoing delimitation process.

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday it won't participate in the ongoing delimitation process since the PDP has no sitting Parliament member or any member of the legislative assembly.

"As far as the PDP is concerned, we have no MP or MLA at present so we cannot participate in the delimitation process".

Bukhari said the way the delimitation commission has been designed, only the elected representatives are entitled to participate in the process.

He said there are reports that people living within the jurisdiction of the Srinagar Cantonment board are being asked to pay property tax.

Bukhari said the government should revoke its arbitrary decision to charge properly tax from locals.

Instead of helping the people who have been suffering from 2019, the government is pushing the people to the wall," he alleged.

It must be recalled that members of the PAGD that includes the PDP, National Conference, Awami National Conference, CPI-M and J&K People's movement had met on Wednesday to discuss the way forward in light of rumours that Delhi was planning 'something big' in J&K.

Sources in the PAGD said the issue of participation in the delimitation process was brought up by National Conference patron, Farooq Abdullah during the meeting, but no consensus could be reached on this issue.

--IANS

sq/in