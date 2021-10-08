PDP seeks J&K LG's resignation over security situation

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Srinagar, PDP spokesman, Suhail Bukhari said that the LG has lost his moral authority to continue in his job following the recent killings of civilians in the valley.

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) In the aftermath of serial killings of civilians by terrorists, People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday demanded the resignation of J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

"For the past two years, the MHA is directly controlling the security situation in the valley. And look what it has led us to", Bukhari said.

He said the Government of India and its administration is responsible for the deteriorating security situation in the valley.

"No Kashmiri is feeling safe today. The situation has worsened here.

"We demand immediate resignation of the LG".

The PDP workers later started a protest march towards the city centre Lal Chowk. However, the police intervened and disallowed the protest march.

--IANS

sq/dpb