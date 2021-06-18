PDP youth leader, Waheed Parra shifted to Jammu jail

Srinagar, June 18 (IANS) Waheed Parra, youth president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was shifted from Srinagar jail to Kot Bhalwal Ajail in Jammu on Friday.

Parra has been under detention in Srinagar jail for alleged nexus between politicians and terror outfits.

He was detained in November 2020 by NIA in connection with a case involving the dismissed deputy superintendent of police (Dy.SP), Davinder Singh.