'Peace and security' in Iran-Afghan border after Taliban takes over crossings

"There is no insecurity on our border with Afghanistan," Xinhua news agency quoted Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying on Friday.

Tehran, July 10 (IANS) "Peace and security" prevailed along the border between Iran and Afghanistan after Taliban militants reportedly took over two crossings between the countries, a government official in Tehran said.

On Thursday, Taliban militants claimed to have captured the customs offices of Islam Qala and Abu Nasr Farahi in the Afghanistan-Iran border.

Islam Qala is considered the main of three trade gateways between the two countries.

Khatibzadeh confirmed rumours about "a number of Afghan employees" having entered Iran due to heavy fighting between governmental forces and Taliban militants.

Iran, the spokesman added, will act "in accordance with the border agreements with Afghanistan and within the framework of good neighbourliness".

Afghan officials are yet to make comments on the Taliban claims.

