  Peace Party tweet on Taliban raises storm on social media

Peace Party tweet on Taliban raises storm on social media

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 17th, 2021, 12:20:22hrs
Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) A tweet by Peace Party spokesman Shadab Chauhan, 'congratulating' Taliban on the 'peaceful' transfer of power in Afghanistan, has kicked up a storm in the virtual world.

As the controversy gathered momentum, Chauhan quietly deleted his tweet and later claimed that he had been misconstrued.

Through my tweet I appealed for peace in the neighbourhood and sought support for India's progress. We want a government that does not differentiate between humans and works for humanity. I have been misunderstood," he said.

Netizens however continued to react strongly against the tweet and even asked Chauhan to 'go to Afghanistan'.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed Chauhan for his tweet and party spokesman Manish Shukla said, "Chauhan's tweet reflects the posture of his Peace Party. We strongly condemn it."

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Shafique-Rehman Barq drew flak when he termed the 'Taliban as 'freedom fighters'.

--IANS

amita/skp/

