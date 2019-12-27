Peaceful anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Amid calls for more protests and hunger strike against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Jamia Millia Islamia students, Friday passed off peacefully in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh areas, as no fresh incidents of violence took place.

While Jamia students offered prayers in the Jamia mosques, the protesters in Shaheen Bagh area chose to offer prayers at the site of the protests.

There was no police presence at the site and the protesters were manning the traffic and passersby at Jamia University.

Police have put up a barricade near the Holy Family Hospital. In Shaheen Bagh, the road from Noida to Faridabad was closed and there was no traffic movement as the protest entered the 13th day with women and children sitting on the road demanding roll back of the CAA. Yasmin, a protester, said: "This protest is for our future as the BJP led government is not listening to our voices and taking decisions which are undemocratic." The protesters said they were against violence as "it would dilute our agenda". On being asked about the problems the commuters are facing due to the protests, one protester said: "We wanted to leave one of the roads open but police does not want to open one road as they have to man the traffic day and night."