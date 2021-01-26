Peaceful farmers' rally in Gurugram on R-Day

Gurugram, Jan 26 (IANS) Over 300 tractors, SUV vehicles and motorcycles clogged the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) near the NSG campus on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers from different states protesting against the Centre's new farm laws streamed into Gurugram on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

The rally near Manesar women's polytechnic college on NH-48 saw farmers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala carrying the Tricolour, besides singing patriotic songs and raising slogans against the government.

A section under the banner of several farmers' unions from the Haryana-Rajasthan border as well as Dharuhera and Masani barrages in Rewari, took over five hours to reach Gurugram.

"We had started moving towards Gurugram at around 11 am. A number of locals supported us and also arranged langar (community kitchen) for us during the rally," said Kulvinder, a farmer who was a part of the rally.

However, some farmers alleged an attack on them by some BJP workers near Panchgaon.

"We were moving peacefully towards Gurugram but near Panchgaon some BJP workers pelted stones on our vehicles," said Kamaljeet Singh, a protestor.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police deployed at the spot welcomed the farmers with flowers.

The cops also kept a hawk's eye on the protest site. However, there were no clashes reported between the police and farmers, officials added.

