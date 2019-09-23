Peanut butter for a healthier you

<br>Its texture and content make peanut butter a very tasty and filling snack. In other words, it is a super food.

Although there are many known positives to eating peanut butter, it has some unknown positives as well. People think that peanut butter is for mass and muscle gain, but not many know that it is also great for losing weight.

"It can help stop cravings that often lead to a person eating another portion. And its high protein and fibre content provides essential strength for bodily processes, making it a favourite snack of fitness enthusiasts ," a spokesperson from Alpino Health Foods told IANSlife.

A tablespoonful of peanut butter contains almost 100 calories. But these calories are in the form of mono-unsaturated fats that aid weight loss and cut the risk of obesity thereby preventing heart disease. On the other hand, saturated fats, found in dips and fried chips, lead to high cholesterol and heart disease. So peanut butter an ideal food for the body. And the chunkier it is, the more filling and healthier it will be.