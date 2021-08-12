Peer Baba day celebrated in Kashmir's Machhal village

This year the Peer Baba Dargah was renovated by the collaborative efforts of the Rashtriya Rifles and the villagers and this celebration was organised to mark the culmination of the efforts.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement on Thursday that "Peer Baba Day was celebrated at Machhal Garrison on August 11 in which villagers of Macchal, Dapbal and Pushwari attended in large numbers".

The Machhal Dargah came into existence in the year 1965. During that period, Machhal was deprived of any cultivable land and the crop produce was also very minimal.

On August 11 1965, a village elder Mohd Sohail Shah offered his prayers at the shrine and sought blessings for the wellbeing of the village.

Subsequently, the village received a good crop produce and faith in the shrine was restored for the locals. Since Mohd Sohail Shah had visited the Dargah on August 11 and the day marks end of sufferings for the villagers, this day is celebrated as Machhal Peer Baba Day in this valley.

The Dargah of Peer Baba is visited by people of all faiths. On every Thursday, the day before the Jummah prayers, people come to seek blessings of Peer Baba.

The people of this area earnestly believe that Peer Baba is their protector.

Also, troops of Rashtriya Rifles visit the shrine and offer prayers on every Thursday.

On Wednesday, the the villagers visited the shrine along with soldiers and offered prayers for the prosperity and goodwill of Machhal Valley and its people.

Children also attended the function and sweets were distributed to all.

