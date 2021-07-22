Pegasus is a concocted hack story: BJP

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Hitting out at Amnesty International's role over the alleged snooping on prominent citizens using Israeli Pegasus spyware, the BJP on Thursday termed it a concocted hack story. The saffron party said that the global fishing expedition launched by a syndicate of media organisations put out a malicious report with no evidence.

Taking to Twitter, National in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya said, "Have phones been hacked - NOT SURE. Who ordered the hack - NO IDEA. Where did the list of phone numbers come from - NO ONE KNOWS. Did the investigative story give any evidence to suggest who could be behind it - NO. This, in a nutshell, is the concocted Pegasus hack story."

In another tweet, Malviya said, "The global fishing expedition launched by a syndicate of media organisations put out a malicious report with no evidence. They do not know the source of the list of phone numbers, nor do they know if numbers were spied on. This is nothing but an attempt to undermine democracies."

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), youth wing of BJP, national president and Lok Sabha member, Tejasvi Surya tweeted, " When a low credibility organization like Amnesty itself calls out the lies of The Wire, one can imagine the levels of depravity they have reached. Those low lives can go back to window shopping negative stories on India. India will march on."

BJP national secretary, V Satya Kumar tweeted, "Merely having name in list of NSO doesn't necessarily mean the person was spied on. It is akin to stating that just because you have fatigue, you are infected with cancer. Drawing false conclusions from a false premise is a feature of intellectual fallacy. Amnesty Denies Pegasus."

--IANS

ssb/bg