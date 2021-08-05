Pegasus is rogue technology, enters our lives without our knowledge; Kapil Sibal informs SC

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal that Pegasus is a rogue technology that enters our lives without our knowledge and it surveys every moment.



"It is an assault on privacy, dignity, and values of our republic," Sibal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana which was hearing pleas seeking court-monitored probe into reports that the government was using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on people.

Sibal was appearing for senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar.

Sibal asked the bench to issue a notice to the Union of India over a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the reports of the government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists.

"SMS, messages, and others can be installed, Pegasus can even take photos and videos. That means if I move around in my private moments, they can watch me, they can activate my camera, my mic," said Kabil Sibal in his argument.

Sibal further said that the journalists, public figures, constitutional authorities, court officers, academicians all are targeted by spyware and the government has to answer who purchased it. Where was the hardware placed? Why did not the government register an FIR?

Lawyers, academicians, activists have become terrorists if their names are included in the list, added Sibal.

Sibal also said that this spyware is only sold to government agencies and not to private entities.

Sibal further said this morning, "We came to know that registrars serving in this court and old number of a member of the judiciary are also mentioned in the list of spyware". (ANI)

