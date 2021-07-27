Pegasus row: Goa Congress cancels protest march to Raj Bhawan in view of floods

Panjim (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): In view of the devastation caused due to unprecedented floods, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has called off the protest march to Raj Bhavan against the alleged use of Pegasus spyware for snooping on Journalist and politicians and other state-related issues, said state PCC President Girish Chodankar.



In a statement, Chodankar said after consulting Congress Legislative Party leader Digamber Kamat, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) General Secretary and in-charge of the protest march Agnel Fernandes, and AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, "it is decided to place the interest of Goans suffering due to floods above politics."

"Our functionaries are on the field trying to reach out to those affected by floods with a helping hand as no help has reached the people in affected areas from the State Administration. We don't want to disturb our Congress Workers who are helping the people in distress after everything of theirs was washed away by floods," said Chodankar.

However, the Congress leader said the party will call on the Governor with a smaller Congress Delegation at Raj Bhavan.

"Our delegation will meet Governor tomorrow at 4 pm and will submit two memorandums one on Pegasus which has compromised national security and constitutional authorities and other is to draw the attention of the new Governor on contentious issues related to the State," he stated.

Chodankar added that Congress had obtained necessary permissions from the State administration for the protest march as per Covid SOP, however, "the said protest march is now called off". (ANI)