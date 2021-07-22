Pegasus row: Govt scuttling down issue to save themselves, says Kharge

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As the controversy over Pegasus Project sparking a row, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government is trying to scuttle down the issue.



"We have been demanding for discussion on Pegasus issue. But the government is only giving a statement. One can only ask for clarification if a statement is given and not all members will be able to speak. The government is doing the same. It is an attempt to scuttle down and save themselves. They are not allowing other members to speak," Kharge told ANI.

Notably, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will speak in Parliament on Thursday.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. (ANI)