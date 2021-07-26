Pegasus row: RS Oppn floor leaders meet to devise strategy

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha met Monday morning at the chamber of Leader of opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, to devise a strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.

Sources said the opposition is unhappy over not being allowed to raise the issue of snooping. As the government stands, that as per rule after statement from the IT minister only clarification can be sought.