Pegasus snooping to dominate RS proceedings on Tuesday

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) As the issue of snooping is getting murkier, the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha are likely to be disrupted on Tuesday as well. Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha while the opposition is meeting for joint strategy on the issue.

The opposition will also decide whether to attend the meeting of floor leaders called by the government.

The Congress has moved suspension notice under rule 267.

The Congress on Monday demanded that Home Minister should be sacked and the principal opposition party will raise the issue in both houses of Parliament.

The IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement regarding compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media.

In the legislative business, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 is there for consideration and passing. The bill provides for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India; for training and certification of operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value; to ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration, said the Rajya Sabha Bulletin.

--IANS

