Pehlu Khan case: SIT submits probe report

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The SIT investigating the Pehlu Khan case has submitted its report to the Rajasthan government, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Crime B L Soni said on Saturday.

"We have submitted the report to the ADG (Vigilance) taking action against the defaulting officers who were involved in investigating the case. We also sent it to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, approximately four days back," Soni told ANI here.

"We have also sent our report to the Director of Prosecution so that it can help them in understanding the case better and file an appeal in High Court against the order," he added.Soni said that the report was also sent to Crime Branch three to four days back to help them gather other evidence and documents related to the case.The SIT was formed by the Rajasthan government to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation in the Alwar lynching case.The team was headed by Deputy Inspector General SOG Nitindeep Ballagan and also comprise SP, CB-CID Sameer Kumar Singh and Additional SP, Vigilance, Samir Dubey. It was asked to submit its report within 15 days.Earlier on August 14, a district court in Rajasthan had acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan to death in 2017. The accused men were let off on the benefit of doubt.On April 1 in 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highwayHe succumbed to injuries at a private hospital two days later.An amateur video that went viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked.Two FIRs were filed in the case- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions. (ANI)