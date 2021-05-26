Pelosi greets Tibetan President-elect Tsering

"Congratulations on your election as Sikyong (President) of Central Tibetan Administration. The Tibetan people will be well-served by the experience that you bring to this post after a long and distinguished career in public service," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Tsering.

Dharamsala, May 26 (IANS) The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has congratulated Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President-elect Penpa Tsering after his victory in the general elections.

"More than 60 years after His Holiness (The Dalai Lama) was forced into exile, the resilience of the Tibetan people continues to inspire the world. Courageously standing strong against Beijing's repressive grip, the CTA has helped ensure the survival of your beautiful language, vibrant culture, and religious harmony," she added.

Pelosi further stressed: "Now more than ever, your resolute voice and tireless leadership as Sikyong will be necessary to carry on this vital tradition and advance the cause of peace.

"Today and always America is proud to stand with you and the people of Tibet. Congratulations again, President Tsering, on your election and best wishes for success in your new role."

A CTA spokesperson told IANS that MPs from Canada, the UK, Baltic States, the EU and Chile have congratulated Tsering, who will be sworn-in in an official ceremony at the CTA headquarters here on Thursday.

