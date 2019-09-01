Penalties under New Motor Vehicles Act will not be implemented in MP: State Minister PC Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 1(ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law minister PC Sharma on Sunday termed the enhanced penalties under Motor Vehicles Act as too excessive and stated that the new legislation will not be applied in the state.

"The Central government should review the latest rules. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that the notification has not been issued and therefore, from today, 1st September, the traffic rules will not apply here. It will be deliberated upon," PC Sharma stated on Sunday while talking to media persons.



"On the new traffic rules made by the Central government, I think that fines like Rs 5000 for driving without helmet or fine of Rs 10,000 are wrong and excessive," Sharma said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 that will be applicable with effect from September 1.

The new amendments have increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 and moreover, a person driving a two-wheeler without a helmet will be liable to a fine of Rs 5000. (ANI)

