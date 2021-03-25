Pentagon to provide home to migrant children at Two Texas bases

Virginia [US], March 25 (ANI): Pentagon has announced that it will temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at two Texas military installations.
According to a Pentagon statement, the US Department of Defence on Wednesday approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to temporarily house the children at a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio in Lackland. Children will also stay in a "suitable temporary housing facility" on an area of land on Fort Bliss outside El Paso.