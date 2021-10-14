Peon in Military Chief Engineer Jodhpur Zone honeytrapped by Pak spy, arrested

According to the Director General of Police Intelligence Umesh Mishra, "The fourth class employee Ram Singh, son of Gajendra Singh, aged 30-35 years, working under the Chief Engineer Jodhpur Zone M.E.S., resident of district Sirohi, has been arrested for sharing facts of strategic importance with Pakistan woman handler."

Mishra said that the accused was in contact with the Pakistani woman handler through WhatsApp for the last two months. During this time, he sent photographs of strategic importance of the Indian Army through WhatsApp after being lured by her on the pretext of meeting her soon and marrying her.

He said that being a Class IV employee, he was sharing pictures of crucial documents he clicked on his mobile phone while carrying letters around and during operating photostat machines etc. Based on inputs received from Intelligence, it was being monitored by an intelligence team.

Mishra said that Ram Singh was interrogated jointly by all the agencies in Jodhpur. When the Android mobile of the accused was brought to Jaipur for tests, evidence of obscene chats and information of strategic importance was found in it. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation continues in the case, he added.

