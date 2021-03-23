People above 45 yrs to be vaccinated from April 1: Govt

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday allowed administration of coronavirus vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: "I urge all above the age of 45 to register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1. There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this."