People are coming and shopping for Eid, says top J-K official

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): People are coming out in a large number for Eid shopping, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Planning Commission in Srinagar, said on Sunday.

"People are coming and shopping for Eid. A large number of people came out today. We also saw people buying other commodities," said Kansal, also the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir government, while talking to ANI.

"Wherever there were restrictions, these were relaxed to facilitate people to come out and shop. We are trying to facilitate people who want to travel to Srinagar to meet their dear ones," he added."We are trying to provide transport at the civil airport in Srinagar as well as at TRC bus station so that people can reach their home without any difficulty," he said.According to Kansal, there is a general policy that where ever there are restrictions, these should be eased as much as possible to facilitate people to come out."To begin with, let me say that the general policy has been that where ever there are restrictions, these should be eased as much as possible to facilitate people to come out," he said.On reports in international media about protests, Kansal said: "I think you are aware of the police statement issued on yesterday where they have clarified it in considerable detail. So, I do not need to add anything to that."Wishing people on the eve of Eid, he said: "Let me also take this occasion to wish everybody, happy and joyous Eid. I pray for peace and prosperity for all in Kashmir." (ANI)