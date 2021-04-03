People are tired of TDP YSRCP, claims BJP's bypoll candidate

Tirupati, April 3 (IANS) Singing a new tune after emerging as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janasena parties Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll candidate, Ratna Prabha on Saturday claimed that people are tired of the atrocious and corrupt rule of both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

"Andhra's people are tired of the atrocious and corrupt TDP-YSRCP rule which functions for their families and are looking for an alternative," said Prabha, who worked as the former chief secretary of Karnataka.

Though she is talking ill of these parties now, she heaped praises on Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after he won a landslide election in the 2019 polls.

Two years ago when Reddy won a landslide election in 2019 to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP candidate issued a statement hailing his victory and lauding his late father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, under whom she worked as a bureaucrat in some key roles.

"Ten years ago on September 2nd 2009, a dynamic CM Rajasekhar Reddy died in a tragic air crash. Ten years later his son comes back to power as CM of AP. Today YSR's soul will rest in peace," said Prabha in 2019.

During her long career as a bureaucrat, Prabha had also served in her home state for some years and was compelled to answer the courts in the alleged corruption cases involving Reddy, however, she later got relief from the courts.

Meanwhile, she claimed that actor-politician and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan 'can fulfil' the ambitions of the people under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"I personally believe that Kalyan can fulfil the ambitions of people by becoming the chief minister of AP under the leadership of Modi," said Prabha about Kalyan, who divides his time between acting and politics.

The retired Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) is campaigning for the Scheduled Castes-reserved Lok Sabha seat and claimed that Kalyan will bring 'the desired change of governance in AP'.

After completing her campaign on Friday at Kalahasti villages, Prabha dined at an SC colony and claimed that she was 'shocked' to see open and stinking drains, bad roads and unemployed youth.

According to Prabha, women are boldly expressing their problems as she is campaigning and claimed that there were no MGNREGA works and no livelihood, which contradicts with AP government's claims that the state emerged as the third state in the country to provide the highest number of MGNREGA works.

Prabha's entry into the Tirupati by-poll is quite dramatic. Her name did not figure anywhere until it was announced after a long delay and she was no way involved in AP politics as she was busy in Karnataka where she superannuated with some assignments.

From this background, she suddenly surfaced in AP politics now to desire for the actor - politician to become the CM, whose polls are three years away and pull also off a volte-face of statements on the ruling party here.

--IANS

