People are urging Kamal Nath to contest 2023 polls, teach BJP a lesson: Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): As a poster depicting Congress' Kamal Nath as Lord Krishna and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Kans Mama' was put up outside Congress office, party leader Shahyar Khan on Tuesday said that through this poster, people are urging Kamal Nath to contest 2023 polls and teach the BJP a lesson.



Speaking to ANI Khan said, "Through this poster, people are urging Kamal Nath Ji to contest 2023 polls and teach BJP a lesson."

"When sin increases on earth, God sends someone... Kamal Nath is that Vikas Purush. His Chhindwara model is an ideal example of development in the state... While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not done enough here...," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls are expected to be conducted in 2023.

The tussle between the two leaders is often witnessed after Kamal Nath resigned last year after Congress lost its majority as 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia took a flight to Bengaluru and resigned from the party. Following the row, BJP formed the government and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh fourth time. (ANI)

