People are watching: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt over 'economic slowdown'

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Criticising the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that it will be difficult for them to avoid acknowledging the responsibility of "economic slowdown" as people are watching them.

Priyanka cited a media report about an automobile company shutting its facility for a few days to combat the slowdown in the auto sector.

The Congress leader wrote on Twitter that it will difficult for the BJP government to not acknowledge an economic slowdown by talking about other things as people are watching them."The economic slowdown has hit another company. More people will be unemployed," she wrote alongside the media report.On September 13, Priyanka had taken a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for their comments on the economic slowdown."To take a proper catch, it is necessary to keep an eye on the ball till the last moment and play with sportsman spirit. Or Else one would blame gravity, Maths, Ola-Uber and other things unnecessarily. This is issued in public interest for the Indian economy," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.She also shared a short video of a catch being taken in a cricket match.Gandhi was apparently taking a swipe at Goyal who recently said, "Don't get into calculations that you see on television... 'Oh if you're looking at a $5 trillion-economy, country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it is growing at 6-7 per cent'. Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity."She was also being critical of Sitharaman who had said that the mindset of millennials has adversely affected the automobile industry as they prefer to using cabs instead of buying their own vehicle. (ANI)