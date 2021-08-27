People avail Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY benefits in Jammu- Kashmir's Poonch

The 'Golden Card' containing all required information of the patient is required while availing the treatment at the empanelled hospital under AB-PMJAY.Jamaluddin, a resident of Poonch, while speaking to ANI said, "My relative is getting the treatment free of cost. I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme.""My mother is admitted here in the hospital. She is getting dialysis, medicines and other facilities free of cost with the help of a Golden card. This is a very helpful card," Irshad Ahmed, a Golden cardholder.AB-PMJAY has empanelled at least 219 hospitals including 34 private hospitals for providing health services to residents of Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme. Medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology are included in the scheme.Anjum Malik, an organiser said, " We have provided 2,29,009 Golden cards in Poonch district. In every block and Panchayat, we have organised camps to register for 'Goldern card'. We urge the people to come out and register their names to avail of the services."Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a flagship health scheme of the central government and provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. It covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries). Launched in 2018, about 1.5 crore beneficiaries have received medical treatment in hospitals under the scheme. (ANI)