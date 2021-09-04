People catching thieves as cop gets robbed

The incident happened when Eliyas, the head constable attached to Vidyaranyapura police station here, was standing before Saint Philomena's Church on Friday.

A head constable in Mysuru city was the victim of a snatching incident when the public came to his rescue and caught the perpetrator, the police said on Saturday.

The miscreants, walking down the road as passers-by, snatched his 32 grams gold chain, as Eliyas was facing the church and praying, he did not notice the two snatchers coming towards him.

After the miscreants escaped, a two wheeler rider, who noticed the incident tried to chase them and also alerted the people about robbers.

They were later traced by the people to a nearby park.

Police sources said, Eliyas is yet to file a complaint regarding the matter.

The accused were handed over to the Lashkar police.

