People celebrate Secunderabad Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations began at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Telangana's Secunderabad on Sunday.



The first Bonam (offering) was given by the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography of Telangana Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

A large number of people took part in the celebrations and offered Bonam to the Mahankali Goddess. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's spouse Shoba also took part in the celebrations.

Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy said, "With the blessing of Goddess Mahankali we have got Telangana but there's no progress or development in the past 7 years under Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government."

"Today, I prayed to the goddess to grant protection for the people of Telangana from the recent floods caused due to incessant rains," added the TPCC president.

Reddy further said that he wished for the wellness of Telangana people.

"I prayed for the prosperity of the people of Telangana and asked the goddess to free us from the deadly coronavirus," Bandi Sanjay told reporters.

He added that everyone will get the blessings of the goddess by grandly celebrating Bonalu today.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao always stays in a farm house and visits Hyderabad only during elections. The goddess is watching the atrocities of KCR and I hope she blesses KCR with proper thinking," he added.

Unlike last year when the festival was a subdued low key affair due to the fear of coronavirus, this time around it was celebrated with much fervour.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of the goddess Mahakali. The festivals are predominantly observed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. (ANI)





