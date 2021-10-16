People coming without RT-PCR reports being provided COVID-19 testing facility: Dehradun SSP

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 16th, 2021, 23:30:02hrs
Dehradun SSP Janmejaya Khanduri. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI): People coming to Dehradun without their RT-PCR tests reports are being provided with COVID-19 testing facilities, informed Dehradun SSP Janmejaya Khanduri on Saturday.

"People coming here without RT-PCR tests are provided with the testing facility. If someone is found without a mask, they will be issued challans. We have directed our officers to make people follow COVID-19 guidelines," said Khanduri.
He said this while he was there at Asharodi Check Post to check a COVID-19 sampling point along with District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar. (ANI)


