People deserve to know the truth about Netaji's death, says Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "people deserve to know the truth" about what happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose following the air crash in Taiwan.

"On this day in 2015, our Government of #Bangla declassified 64 #NetajiFiles in possession of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. What happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after the air crash at Taihoku? People deserve to know the truth," Mamata tweeted.



The mystery surrounding the circumstances of Netaji's death has led to various theories, one of which being that he did not die in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, as widely believed but escaped to the then Soviet Union. (ANI)

