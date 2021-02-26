'People fed up of BJP, Congress': Kejriwal after AAP's impressive performance in Gujarat municipal polls

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): Thanking the people of Gujarat following Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) impressive performance in the local body polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that people of the state want to send a message that they are "fed up" of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.



Targeting BJP and Congress, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Surat, Kejriwal said, "There are two big parties and people of Gujarat want to send message that they are fed up with both and want to bring their politics to end."

"One of them is involved in politics of appeasement and other in that of hatred," he added.

Extending gratitude towards the people of Surat, he said: "Result of Surat is being discussed in the entire country. Everyone is talking about the miracle. I want to thank you for your support."

The AAP chief on Friday held a roadshow in Surat after his party's performance in Gujarat local body polls. He also met newly elected corporators of the party and its volunteers here.

The BJP put a spectacular performance in the Gujarat municipal corporation elections improving its numbers over the 2016 polls and nearly decimating the Congress. The party has retained power in all municipal corporations, which went to the polls. The performance appears all the more credible as BJP has been in power in the state for the last 25 years.

AAP put up a fight in Surat where it won 27 seats in its first outing. The BJP secured 93 out of the 120 seats in Surat, while the AAP secured 27. Congress and other parties did not win any seats. (ANI)