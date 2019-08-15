People fly kites at India Gate on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): People celebrated the spirit of Independence Day on Thursday by flying kites on the occasion at India Gate.

They congregated at the iconic monument in the national capital to express the joy of freedom on the 73rd Independence Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation. Before starting his address, Modi wished citizens of the country on the occasion of Independence Day and Rakshabandhan.



Prior to coming to Red Fort, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

On 15th August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted independent India's national flag at the Red Fort. Since then, every year, continuing the decades-long tradition, the Prime minister of the country hoists the national flag at the monument. (ANI)

