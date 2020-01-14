People fly kites in Ahmedabad to mark Uttarayan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Uttarayan, the festival associated with a change in sun's run in relation to earth and decline of winter, was celebrated in Gujarat on Tuesday with traditional gaiety.



To mark the festival, people flew kites and made special dishes. Special food stalls had been set up in Ahmedabad to mark the festival.

Shradha, a resident of Ahmedabad, said there were stalls of dishes such as undhiyo, jalebi and puri.

According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey. (ANI)

