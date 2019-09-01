People from different faiths march to protest abduction of Sikh girl in Pak

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): People belonging to different faiths and communities took out a march here on Sunday to protest abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl to a Muslim man in Pakistan.

They walked from Teen Murti Bhavan to Pakistan High Commission in solidarity with the girl.

Protestors raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded justice for the teenager who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province."Atrocities are being committed on Hindu and Sikh girls in Pakistan. We will never tolerate it," All India Hindu Sangharsh Committee president Sachin Mehra told ANI here.Mehra also questioned the silence of Khalistan supporters Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Gopal Chawal over the issue."I ask them -- atrocities are being committed on a Sikh girl in Pakistan. All Hindus are unitedly raising their voices against it. What are they doing against it?" an agitated Mehra asked.Another protestor said, "Pakistan claims to be with Sikh religion and supports Khalistanis. On the other hand, it is backstabbing them." The protestor added that the man who married the girl should be hanged to death.The abduction of the teenage girl came to light on Thursday after Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Majinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family narrating the ordeal on social media.The incident led to a furore in India with several political leaders across parties demanding action against the perpetrators. (ANI)